IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $18.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IBEX by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in IBEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

