Mizuho Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $66.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ON. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

