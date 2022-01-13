BORA Market Cap Achieves $839.58 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One BORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002227 BTC on exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $839.58 million and approximately $60.35 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BORA

BORA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

