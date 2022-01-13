Analysts Offer Predictions for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $359.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $249.48 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $9,712,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

