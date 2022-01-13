PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $14.18 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,441,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

