CLSA Lowers Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) to Underperform

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of SKHHY opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

