Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

NYSE APH opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

