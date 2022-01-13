Jennison Associates LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.64% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

