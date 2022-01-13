Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.41 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $41,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after buying an additional 76,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,254,000 after buying an additional 36,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

