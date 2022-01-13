American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

