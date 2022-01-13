Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $49,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

