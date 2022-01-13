Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 95.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

