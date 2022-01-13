First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

