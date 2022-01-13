Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

