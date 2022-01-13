eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 8.6%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 44,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 996,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,800 shares of company stock worth $16,242,748. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

