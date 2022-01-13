NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.87

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 220940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

