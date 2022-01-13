MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.10

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 31185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.33.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.
About MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV)
MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.
