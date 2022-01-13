ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 3.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.47. 4,922,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211,302,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $4,973,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $1,316,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

