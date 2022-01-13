Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 236435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £3.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Andrew Dennan bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,316.28).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

