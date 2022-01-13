JustInvest LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $200,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 15,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 218.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 480,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,902 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.51.

IFF stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 118.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

