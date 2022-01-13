Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after acquiring an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NYSE:MOS opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

