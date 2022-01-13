JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

