Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys New Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

