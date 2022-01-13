CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,639 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

