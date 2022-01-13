CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.79 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $170.18 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average is $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

