CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 970 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

