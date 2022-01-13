CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 81,653 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.