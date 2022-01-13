TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,862 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.69.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

