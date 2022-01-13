State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $8.92 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of GXO opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

