Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,407 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PVH by 300.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after purchasing an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $19,761,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.81.

NYSE PVH opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.39. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

