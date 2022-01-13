Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

