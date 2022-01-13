First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives $44.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNLIF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

