United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 4.6%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 172,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,907,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $56,890,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $41,429,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

