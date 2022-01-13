ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

PLUS opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44. ePlus has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 45.3% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,373,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

