Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

