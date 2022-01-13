Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

PSTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 27,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $198,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

