Shield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $663,440.31 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00006201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $663,440.31 and approximately $37,289.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00077416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.88 or 0.07630386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,578.66 or 0.99590967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

