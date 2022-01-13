mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005460 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00059453 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

