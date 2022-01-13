Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin's sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last few years. Its recent label expansion for the cardiovascular indication looks promising. The promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label and expanding managed care coverage bodes well for Amarin. It has launched the drug in Europe and plans to expand to the top 50 cardiometabolic markets worldwide over the next few years. These represent a multi-billion dollar opportunity. However, Vascepa sales declined year over year during the third quarter amid rising generic competition. The drug’s share in icosapent ethyl normalized prescriptions has declined so far in 2021. COVID-19 has hurt Vascepa sales, which is likely to continue in the rest of 2021.”

Get Amarin alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.