KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

