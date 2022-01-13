Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 115,393 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

