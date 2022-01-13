Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Cut to 16,900.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from 17,100.00 to 16,900.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,697.33.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.