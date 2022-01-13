Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Entegris posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

ENTG opened at $135.16 on Monday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $130.37.

In other Entegris news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 37.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 46.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

