Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $175.01 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $730,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIST opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.17 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

