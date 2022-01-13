55I LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

55I LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $238.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.