55I LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

MUI stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

