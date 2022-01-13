Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

