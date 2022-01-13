55I LLC Takes $496,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

55I LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.