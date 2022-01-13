Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after acquiring an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after acquiring an additional 142,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

