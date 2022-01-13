Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

